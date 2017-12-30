Dangerous Wind Chills Strike During New Year's Holiday

Dangerous wind chills are coming right when we'll be ringing in the new year Sunday night into Monday morning. Plan and dress accordingly, as frostbite may occur in as little as 10 minutes if you are not careful.

WIND CHILL WARNINGS will go into effect Sunday night and last until Monday at noon. This is for wind chill values between -25 and -35. These dangerous conditions will occur right during the New Year's Eve festivities, so have a warm outfit and a cozy spot in mind! Hypothermia and frostbite can set in extremely quickly in these conditions.

Wear plenty of layers, and cover up any exposed skin if you will be outside. Again, frostbite can set in within 10 minutes to uncovered skin in these conditions. If you lose feeling in your extremities (fingers, toes, nose, ears, arms, etc) move indoors immediately and rewarm those areas slowly. If you start feeling sleepy, dizzy, confused, or nauseous after being in the cold for a while, hypothermia is setting in and that can be deadly. Also move indoors to a warm space.

The weather stays very cold through Tuesday, with wind chills between -20 and -30 for Monday afternoon through Tuesday morning. WIND CHILL ADVISORIES will be in effect for that time period. The cold weather does relax later in the week but we will likely not be back to above 20 degrees until next weekend.