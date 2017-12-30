New Milford home goes up in flames, Saturday morning

A vacant home is destroyed after a fire early Saturday morning.

New Milford Fire department says it responded to the fire on the 6100 block of Ral Mar Road around 12:45 a.m.

When firefighters arrived, the ranch-style home was fully engulfed in flames.

New Milford called for mutual aid to assist in putting out the fire in the extreme cold.

It took firefighters around 3 hours to put out the flames.

Fire officials say no one was hurt and the home was vacant at the time of the fire.

New Milford Fire Chief Alan Carlson estimates the fire caused about $120,000 worth of damage. The home is considered a total loss.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.