Janesville Police look for suspect's vehicle after Friday hit and run

Janesville Police are investigating a hit and run that happened Friday evening around 6 p.m.

The crash took place at the intersection of E Milwaukee Street and N Wright Road.

Police say two cars were involved and one person was taken to the hospital with injuries. The extent of those injuries is not available at this time, but police say they do not believe them to be life-threatening.

Police say the suspect vehicle is a dark colored Chevrolet Avalanche, possibly black, dark green or dark blue.

Officers believe there to be heavy front end damage on the front and passenger side.

If anyone has information regarding this crash or the suspect vehicle, please contact the non-emergency Rock County Dispatch Center at 608-757-2