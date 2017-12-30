Illinois State Police planning ahead for New Years Eve

Ahead of new year's eve, Illinois state police want to remind everyone to stay safe on the road while ringing in 2018. ISP are already organizing extra patrols for new years eve night to monitor drunk driving.

District 16 in Pecatonica plans to have six to eight troopers on duty each taking on one or two counties to patrol.



District 16 says they don't have a lot of man power themselves but communication with local officials makes things run smoothly.

"We actually have all of our local law enforcement radio frequencies within our car and they monitor us as well. We're able to actually help each other and assist each other without much effort at all." said Master Sergeant Robert Story from District 16



ISP is encouraging organizing a designated driver or using a taxi or Uber to be as safe as possible.