Rockford plows working to clear roads

It's been a busy week for plows as they clear and salt road ways.

Here in Rockford crews worked until about 9 o'clock last night. With additional snow fall today crews could be working even later.

According to the public works department they expect plows to be working until midnight or later depending on how much snow falls in the area.

"We're trying to plow as many streets as we can at one time. But we can't be everywhere at once so with rates coming down as heavy as they are we're trying to keep up on it as best we can." said Mitch Leatherby, of Rockford's Street and Public Transportation department.

