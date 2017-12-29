Belvidere Police will offer free rides home on New Years

If you're celebrating the New Year in Belvidere and need a ride the Belvidere Police Department will pick you up.

They are offering a free ride home to anyone who needs it within the city limits of Belvidere.

The free rides are being offered from 6pm New Years Eve until 4am New Years morning.

The department stresses that it is a ride home and not to another establishment.

The number to call for a free ride is 815-544-2135.