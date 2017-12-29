City of Rockford declares snow emergency

The City of Rockford has declared a snow emergency.
This means the odd/even parking rule has gone into effect. Cars need to be parked on the odd side of the street on Friday. This gives plows more room to clear the streets. The odd/even parking rule will stay in effect until the public works department calls off the emergency.
Cars parked in violation of the odd/even parking rule will be ticketed.
Can't Find Something?
WREX
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WREX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.