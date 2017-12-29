Rockford Rescue Missions says it's prepared for below freezing temperatures

As temperatures dip below zero this weekend, the Rockford Rescue Mission says it's ready to do its part to help those in need.

It says it's been stocking up on hats, gloves, coats, and other warm gear for those who need it.

"A lot of our staff has been there. I've been in a tough situation myself and it's an amazing feeling to give back and see these people come in and we get to watch changed lives everyday and that's what we're about here," says men's program supervisor Mike Hedrick.

Hedrick says the mission also has a list of volunteers at the ready, in case it needs to call in reinforcements. Typically the Rescue Mission can house around 200 guests, but if a weather emergency warrants a boost in capacity, it can increase it's space to upwards of 600.

"That would require the Winnebago County Emergency Management System to declare an emergency and then we would expand into our great room and we can fit quite a few cots in there," says Hedrick.

The Rockford Rescue Mission says it's always in search of volunteers and specific donations. If you're interested in lending a hand, you can find that information here.