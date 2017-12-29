Local breweries react to tax cut headed their way in the coming year

A portion of President Trump's new tax plan is making local brewers quite "hoppy".

"it's going to cut our tax rate per barrel-- in half" said Pig Minds Brewing Operations Manager, Shane Peterson.

Bringing the price per barrel from $7.00 down to $3.50

And for brewers at Pig Minds in Machesney Park who brew "right around uh, 15 to 16 hundred barrels per year right now"

Its going to save them some cash-- this coming year.

"well its exciting for us as far as production is concerned because we are going to produce a lot more beer with a new facility" said Peterson.l

A new facility, Pig Minds is looking to add with some help from the extra change they will have in their pockets. Johnson says, the tax cut will benefit the community as well. "When we expand, we'll be able to produce more jobs in the area"

And other local breweries, like Prairie Street Brewing Company are pretty excited about this tax cut too.

"we have never had a tax break like this yet" said Prairie Street Brewing Company CEO, Chris Manuel.

Allowing them some extra cash as well with the price per barrel being slashed in half.

"it's roughly 4-thousand-- 42-hundred for us" said Manuel.

Money helping Prairie Street look into expansion and some new toys.

"so a keg washing machine has been on the horizon-- that will definitely help with the cost" said Manuel.

Now these breweries wont be the only ones receiving benefits from these tax cuts they say their customers will see some perks too

"It will allow us to do many more styles and we will have a little more free reign of what we want to do" said Peterson.

"we will get to go up with our distribution, hit a lot more customers. We're wrapping that up for next year" said Manuel.

A cut for the crafts, something brewers say will help the industry as a whole.