New year arrives with harsh Arctic cold

New Year's 2018 may be the coldest New Year's Day on record for Rockford. Hazardous wind chill values will be hitting the area hard over the holiday weekend, staying well below zero.

A Wind Chill Advisory highlighting the harsh conditions will be in effect from 5 am to 1 pm Saturday. Wind chills will plummet to -15 to -25, which means frostbite within 30 minutes. Find somewhere warm indoors and stay out of the cold as much as possible. If you do have to be out, layer up as much as possible, and cover any exposed skin. Limit your time outdoors.

More dangerous wind chills are ahead for much of the weekend. Wind chills will stay in the -5 to -15 range from Saturday afternoon to Sunday evening, then drop to the -15 to -25 range for New Year's Eve and all of New Year's Day. Find a warm and cozy place to celebrate, or at least have a very warm outfit for the festivities.

The record for coldest January 1st was set at 4° in 1974. Monday's forecast calls for a high of 0°, so the coldest New Year's Day record is definitely in jeopardy.

The harsh cold does relax a little again next week, getting highs back into the teens. We may not be above 20°, however, until the first weekend of January.