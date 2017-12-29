City of Rockford employees get walk-thru of Amerock building

City of Rockford employees got an inside look of the Amerock building, which will soon be a 4-star Embassy Suites Hotel & Conference Center.
Employees from the Construction and Development Services Division participated in a preliminary walk-thru.
2017 marked a huge year for downtown development in the city. Most notably is when Rockford City Council approved funding for the $87.5 million project that will turn the historic Ziock building in to a 160-room hotel. The move came this past spring after years of talk, and months of back and forth between City Council.
The hotel is something supporters say will be a game-changer for all of Rockford.
Just this month, the city officially closed on all of its financing. Gorman & Company started construction right before Christmas.
