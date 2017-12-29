IDOT map shows statewide road conditions

An interactive map provided by the Illinois Department of Transportation shows the road conditions throughout the state.



To view the map, CLICK HERE.



The dark purple on the map means roads are covered with ice and snow. The pink color means roads are mostly covered with ice and snow. The blue means they're partly covered.



Like on Thursday, Friday's drive home from work will be slippery thanks to snow showers hitting right during the evening commute.



Winter Weather Advisories have been posted for all of the Stateline by the National Weather Service to highlight the slick conditions expected this evening. Heed the advisories and don't be in a hurry this afternoon.



