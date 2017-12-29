Dog found frozen to death in Ohio

A dog left outside in freezing Ohio temperatures has died.

Someone in a Toledo neighborhood spotted the animal on a porch and called authorities but it was too late. The Toledo Area Humane Society says it's caring for another dog found malnourished and shivering inside the home.

"It's a very needless death," Stephen Heaven, President/CEO, Toledo Area Humane Society said. "There was no reason for the dog to be out there. There was another dog inside so we don't know why the two were kept separate."

Cruelty investigators are trying to reach the owner. That person is likely to face charges.