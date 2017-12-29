Twin Tragedies: A look back on the anniversary of two Stateline teenagers killed in separate incidents

A year ago two Stateline teens were brutally murdered within hours of each other in separate incidents.

13 WREX looked back on their cases and where authorities are in pressing charges.

At around 10 o'clock on Dec.27, Lavontay Allen, who was just 15 years old, was gunned down in an apparent drive by shooting according to Rockford Police. Allen, a student athlete at Auburn High School, was the tenth kid under the age of 18 to die at the hands of violence in 2016 in the city of Rockford.

Earlier this year, Anthony Sims stood trial for murder. He was found not guilty on all charges. Another suspect, Latravius Stringer, will stand trial early next year. His next court appearance is Jan. 10.

A year ago Thursday, authorities say 16-year-old Rebecca Finkenhofer was killed in her own home by her mother's ex-boyfriend. The Winnebago County Sheriff's Department says that man is Michael Mernack. Authorities were called to a home on Minns Drive where they found Mernack in the driveway. According to the sheriff's office, deputies shot Mernack when he pointed a gun at them.

Deputies found 16-year-old Rebecca dead inside. On the second floor of the apartment, deputies then found her grandmother, with a gunshot wound to her face. She survived. Mernack faces 62 counts of murder. He'll appear in court again in February.