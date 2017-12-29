Closing finalized on Rockford Indoor Market

The Rock River Development Partnership officially closes on the Rockford Indoor Market, an offspring of the city's notable City Market.



The $5.2 million development will transform a building at 114-116-118 Madison Street in to a year-round market with a variety of community uses. About 130 construction and permanent jobs will be created through this downtown development, according to RRDP.



"We're excited to be one step closer to offering an indoor city market to our residents. The outdoor market is a wonderful gathering place for the community, and we hope to see the same environment with this new venture," says Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara.



The project is assisted by federal and state historic tax credits, including the federal new markets tax credit allocation, a first for Rockford.



"By using funds that are specifically designated for redevelopment, we believe we are giving many local small business owners a great chance to succeed," McNamara says.



The indoor market will be made up of a market hall, permanent tenants, and a shared-use commercial kitchen for entrepreneurs.



"We are grateful for the faith two mayors and two City Councils put behind this project and our organization," said Peter Provenzano, chairman of the Rock River Development Partnership.



Former Mayor Larry Morrissey said, "The Rock River Development Partnership has been vital to the positive transformation of Rockford's downtown, providing a venue and support for many small businesses."



RRDP says groundbreaking will take place early next year.



