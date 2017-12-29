Harlem-Roscoe calls in backup for chimney fire

Multiple fire departments responded to a call for a chimney fire in Roscoe Friday morning.
It happened around 4am on the 7300 block of Grace Drive.
Officials upgraded the incident to a two alarm fire after arriving on scene.
The fire was contained quickly and no one was injured.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
