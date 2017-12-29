Harlem-Roscoe calls in backup for chimney fire - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

Harlem-Roscoe calls in backup for chimney fire

Posted:
ROSCOE (WREX) -

Multiple fire departments responded to a call for a chimney fire in Roscoe Friday morning.

It happened around 4am on the 7300 block of Grace Drive.

Officials upgraded the incident to a two alarm fire after arriving on scene. 

The fire was contained quickly and no one was injured.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.  

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WREX
10322 Auburn Road, Rockford, IL 61103
Switchboard: 815-335-2213
News tips: news@wrex.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WREX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.