Sheriff's Office offering free rides on New Years Eve

The Winnebago County Sheriff's Office will offering the public free rides on New Years.

The Sheriff's office offers this service to get people home safely in the county who have been out celebrating and drinking.

Earlier this month, they announced it was canceling the program due to budget cuts. The service was reinstalled though thanks to Lamonica Beverages after they stepped up to fund it this year.

The rides are offered from 10pm New Year's Eve to 5am the next day.

If you need a ride call this number: 815- 639-4674