Freezing temps raise energy cost concerns

Record cold temps across the country have put the widespread need for heat aid in the spotlight.



The department of energy says energy fuel costs are going to go up after two winters where costs were lower. President trump recently released 90% of the energy assistance funding. That came after the president tried to eliminate the funding entirely.



Record cold temps have been recorded across northern parts of the country which led to President Trump changing course on his previous stance. Now President Trump is pushing for the last of the funding to be released.