Com Ed starts program to help Winnebago/Boone Co. residents pay bills

Extreme cold generally means a higher electricity or gas bill which can be a problem for some people.

That's why Com Ed has started their residential special hardship program to help people pay for their utility bills. The program can provide up to $500 dollars in relief towards those bills.

The program is being offered to residents of Winnebago and Boone Counties. In order to qualify for the program, residents must provide proof of recent hardship. Hardship can include anything from loss of a job, a reduction in income, medical bills, family crisis. military history or a disability among other things.