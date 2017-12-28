Flu season in full swing as county sees spike in reported cases

The Winnebago County Health Department reports 169 people were infected with the flu within the past week.

That number is 100 more cases than reported from the week prior.

"We've got families getting together -- the holidays people are together more, Sandra Martell, with the Winnebago County Health Department says. "They're indoors more as we get through this cold season."

To make sure you don't miss out on the holiday fun, local hospitals say they're stepping up restrictions inside their facilities.

For example, hospitals are not allowing visitors under 18, they are also asking visitors and employees to get a flu shot, and those who chose to not get the shot have to wear a mask.

"People are here in the hospital because they have other illnesses, they may have compromised immune systems and so we're trying to keep them in particular from getting the flu and also prevent it's spread more generally," Dr. Mike Polizzotto, the chief medical officer with SwedishAmerican Hospital says.

The Winnebago County Health Department says those restrictions are not anything out of the ordinary. However, flu season peaked earlier than last year. But, that doesn't mean the flu season will taper off sooner than normal.



"We continue to monitor. If those levels remain high then those restrictions remain in place for the length of time until as health department and as a health administrator, I feel the cases are returning below base line," Martell says.

Martell says there are ways you can help keep yourself and others from catching the illness. The best way is to make sure you cover your cough, wash your hands often and if you don't have a flu shot -- it's not too late to get one.

Health professionals say the flu season usually lasts about 3 to 4 months.

