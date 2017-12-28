Several new inches of snow likely during the Friday evening commute

Like on Thursday, Friday's drive home from work will be slippery thanks to snow showers hitting right during the evening commute. This means another evening spent driving slower to get to your destinations without issue.

Winter Weather Advisories have been posted for all of the Stateline by the National Weather Service to highlight the slick conditions expected this evening. Heed the advisories and don't be in a hurry this afternoon.

The snow will be heavier than Thursday; in fact, it will be the heaviest snow event for December. This is more due to the month's snow amounts being very light every time it snowed than high amounts of snow coming with this storm. The month has only received 3.4" in Rockford, which is nearly 7" below average.

Showers start up this morning near Dixon, and spread slowly northeastward throughout the afternoon. The heaviest amounts of snow will fall near I-80, with Dixon seeing 3" to 4" of snow. Moving northeast, areas around Oregon, Rochelle, Freeport, and Rockford may see 2" to 3" of snow, while locations near Belvidere, Rockton, and Marengo may only get 1" to 2". The snow amounts continue to drop off the farther north and east you move.

The snow should be wrapped up by 8 pm, but this means that snow is falling for nearly 8 hours and throughout the evening commute. Be ready for slippery roads, especially on rural highways, roads, and side streets in town. The very cold air in place will allow the snow to stick right away, making roads slick in a hurry without much snow.

Weather conditions dry up by the weekend, but frigid Arctic air spills in again, causing temperatures to fall into the single digits for highs again. The weather will stay dry for a while going into the new year, with only flurries in the extended forecast for Wednesday.