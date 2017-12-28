Judge tosses public abortion-funding challenge

An Illinois judge has dismissed a challenge to a state law that would expand Medicaid and state-employee group health insurance to cover abortions.



Associate Circuit Judge Jennifer Ascher ruled Thursday that the judiciary should not intervene in "political questions" in the General Assembly such as a law's effective date or whether there's an appropriation to fund it.



State Rep. Peter Breen is a Republican from Lombard and a Thomas More Society lawyer who challenged the law , which is set to take effect Monday.



He argues that lawmakers didn't adopt the legislation in time for it to take effect by Jan. 1, nor did they appropriate money to pay for the procedures.



Breen says his clients will file an appeal in state appellate court Friday and seek an injunction to halt the law.