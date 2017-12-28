Hospitals take action as flu season spikes in Winnebago County

As the flu season gets worse, area hospitals are implementing restrictions to keep patients safe.



All health systems in the Rockford area, including Mercyhealth, SwedishAmerican, and OSF, will restrict visitors under the age of 18.



This goes in to effect immediately and until further notice.



The Winnebago County Health Department says there has been a sharp increase in flu cases in the past 2 weeks.



In the week of Dec. 16, there were 32 reports of the flu in Winnebago County. Just this past week, there were 169 cases of the flu. That's a 145 percent increase.