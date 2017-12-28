Rockford Rescue Mission facing a large year end shortfall

It's known as the season of giving, but for the Rockford Rescue Mission, they're on the short-end of receiving.

"We typically don't see this, we usually don't have a shortfall at this time of year" said Rockford Rescue Mission communications director Valerie Peterson.

The shortage of funds comes as a shock to Peterson.

"We usually raise about half of our revenue in the last three months of the year" she said.

By the time December began, the Rescue Mission says they were nearly $100,000 behind in donations from this time of year.

A number Peterson says may be due to another reason for giving in the month of October.

"The shortfall is probably due to the hurricane relief. All the hurricanes that took place in October — I think some of the charitable giving was rerouted to those relief efforts" said Peterson.

However, she says the Rescue Mission isn't going to face cuts just yet.

"We definitely wont be cutting any of our programs, we may need to tighten our belt in other areas," Peterson said.

Rescue Mission resident Rex Randall says he hopes the mission receives what it needs.

"Actually I've been praying about it. Hopefully everything works out and that's all we can do for now."

Randall says he has grown from being a part of the Rescue Mission and wants others to have the same opportunity.

"It's actually building my life, if it wasn't for the mission then I don't know where I would be today."

The Rockford Rescue Mission says since they have gotten the word out, donations have been coming in.

"We actually have seen a lot of sizable gifts come in, so that shortfall is getting smaller" Peterson said.

If you would like to donate to the Rockford Rescue Mission, you may do so by using this link----- rockfordrescuemission.org

