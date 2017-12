The stolen vehicle connected to two gun store burglaries has been found in Rockford.

Loves Park Police Department said Rockford Police found the mini-van on Rockford's northwest side.

The police department was looking for the light-colored Dodge Caravan that police said was used in a Dec. 27 burglary at Kap Guns Inc., and another burglary at Kap Guns on Dec. 15.

Police are still searching for at least 2 suspects. Anyone with information is asked to call Loves Park Police.