Crash causes semi rollover on I-90, two taken to hospital

Two women were taken to the hospital after a car and semi collide, causing the semi to rollover on Interstate 90 Thursday afternoon.

According to Illinois State Police, a car was getting off I-90 at Rockton Road around 1:30 p.m. Thursday when it lost control and hit a semi. The semi then hit a pole and split in half as it rolled over to the side of the interstate. The driver of the semi wasn't hurt and was walking around. Two of the 3 women in the car were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Police said the semi was carrying flour.