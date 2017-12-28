Man dead after early Thursday morning car crash in Cherry Valley

A man has died after a one-car crash in Cherry Valley early Thursday morning.

It happened on Newburg Road near Shaw Road just before 3 a.m. According to Cherry Valley Police Department, one man was driving westbound on Newburg Road and crossed the center line, went off the road toward a southbound embankment and struck some trees. Police said he was pronounced dead at the scene and had to be extricated from the vehicle.

The Boone County Sheriff's Office and Belvidere Police Department helped with reconstruction of the crash.

Cherry Valley Police Department is waiting for toxicology results and is investigating the crash.

The Boone County Coroner is notifying family before releasing a name.