FHN Freeport Memorial Hospital restricts visitors to prevent spr - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

FHN Freeport Memorial Hospital restricts visitors to prevent spread of flu

Posted:
FREEPORT (WREX) -

A temporary visitor restriction is in place at FHN Freeport Memorial Hospital because of the flu.

The hospital said it's to protect patients and visitors during the heightened flu season.

Here are rules for the temporary restriction:

  • No visitors under 18
  • Only 2 visitors per patient at one time
  • Visitors with fever, cough or sore throat should not visit. If they must, masks are required and will be provided
  • Patients being hospitalized for flu may have visitors only when necessary for emotional well-being or care
  • Respiratory hygiene and cough etiquette must be followed at all times

These restrictions apply to all hospital patients, including OB and Pediatrics. It's not clear yet when the restriction will be lifted. 13 WREX will update this story when that restriction is lifted.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WREX
10322 Auburn Road, Rockford, IL 61103
Switchboard: 815-335-2213
News tips: news@wrex.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WREX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.