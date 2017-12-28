FHN Freeport Memorial Hospital restricts visitors to prevent spread of flu

A temporary visitor restriction is in place at FHN Freeport Memorial Hospital because of the flu.

The hospital said it's to protect patients and visitors during the heightened flu season.

Here are rules for the temporary restriction:

No visitors under 18

Only 2 visitors per patient at one time

Visitors with fever, cough or sore throat should not visit. If they must, masks are required and will be provided

Patients being hospitalized for flu may have visitors only when necessary for emotional well-being or care

Respiratory hygiene and cough etiquette must be followed at all times

These restrictions apply to all hospital patients, including OB and Pediatrics. It's not clear yet when the restriction will be lifted. 13 WREX will update this story when that restriction is lifted.