FHN Freeport Memorial Hospital restricts visitors to prevent spread of flu

A temporary visitor restriction is in place at FHN Freeport Memorial Hospital because of the flu.
The hospital said it's to protect patients and visitors during the heightened flu season.
Here are rules for the temporary restriction:
These restrictions apply to all hospital patients, including OB and Pediatrics. It's not clear yet when the restriction will be lifted. 13 WREX will update this story when that restriction is lifted.
