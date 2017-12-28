Officials say Afghan attack kills 41, wounds 84

Authorities say an attack on a Shiite Muslim cultural center in the Afghan capital Kabul has left at least 41 people dead and 84 wounded.

Interior Ministry spokesman Najib Danish said an unknown number of suicide attackers set off an explosion outside the center before carrying out an attack inside. They set off explosive devices in the basement of the building where scores of people had gathered to mark the December 1979 invasion of Afghanistan by the former Soviet Union, he said.

Wahid Mujro, spokesman for the public health ministry, says the toll is at 41 killed and 84 wounded.

The Islamic State group affiliate in Afghanistan has claimed responsibility.

The center is located in the Shiite-dominated Dasht-e-Barchi neighborhood in the west of the capital.