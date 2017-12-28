2 rounds of snow ahead of the holiday weekend

A couple fresh layers of snow will create slick conditions for anyone driving home from work Thursday and Friday. Those hoping for a deep blanket of snow, however, will have to keep waiting.

The first round of light showers breaks out across the Stateline by mid-afternoon, and lasts into early this evening. This is right during the evening commute home from work, so drive with caution and take it slower if you see snow on the roads. Put more room between you and the vehicles driving home around you so you have plenty of space to stop. Snow totals will range from around 1" for southern Wisconsin to around 1/2" near I-88. South of I-88, a dusting to 1/4" is possible.

Looking ahead to Friday, heavier snow showers are coming during the afternoon to evening. The highest totals look to hit central Illinois, while our area gets the lighter amounts during the storm. That said, we could see at least 1" of new snow around Rockford, with 2" of snow or so near Dixon as snow totals climb higher the further southwest you go. Again, this will have impacts on the evening commute, so be prepared for a slow drive home.

The weekend looks drier, outside of a few scattered flurries on Sunday. While the weather dries up this weekend, conditions do get very cold again, with harsh to dangerous wind chill values. We'll see single digit highs Saturday through New Year's Day, with lows in the single digits below zero.