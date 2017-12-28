Indiana boy stops carjacker

A 9-year-old boy in Kokomo, Indiana scared a would-be robber away from stealing his dad's truck.

Larry Larimore was sitting in his dad's truck when all of a sudden a man opened the truck door and got in.

The man was not his father. Instead, a man trying to steal the truck.

That didn't phase the nine year old though, as he pointed his pellet gun at the man's head.

The robber ran off and into another car. It was at that moment when Kevin Cooksey, Larry's dad, jumped into action.

"I wanted to go catch the guy," said Cooksey.

"It's just one of those instincts to help out somebody else."

The suspect crashed the car. Larimore says he's glad he and his dad were able to help track the suspect down.

