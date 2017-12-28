Make A Wish bringing Rockford teen to New York City

A Rockford teenager battling a critical illness got her wish granted Wednesday.

Ryleigh Keegan is a 17 year old from Machesney Park battling cystic fibrosis.

Her wish?

A trip to New York City to see the sights and also to see Broadway.

Yesterday, she was surprised by a team flash mob and Make-A-Wish Illinois.

"It just shows that everybody cares and everybody looks out for you. It was just really nice," said Keegan.

Ryleigh will be seeing 'A Bronx Tale' on Broadway in April for her birthday.

