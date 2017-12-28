Rock River Disposal announces Christmas Tree pickup dates

Christmas has come and passed and it's time to take down those Christmas decorations that have adorned our homes for much of the last month.

If you are one of those houses with a real Christmas tree, Rock River Disposal has announced it's collection dates for those real trees. Depending on when your neighborhood's garbage day falls with the holiday, pickups start on January 8th. The last day trees can be put on the curb for pickup is the 11th.

Rock River Disposal is reminding residents that a tree will not be collected if it has lights, ornaments, stands or any other decorative materials on it.

And if you missed yard waste collection from the fall season, Rock River Disposal is also collecting that next week.