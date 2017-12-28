Roscoe Police Department to have scheduled power outage

Roscoe Police Department has issued a warning to residents if they try to call into the station tomorrow.

As construction on the station continues, a planned power outage is set to occur starting at 6 AM. Roscoe PD has a backup number residents can call that will put them in touch with an officer. That number is 815-282-2600. The outage is expected to last a few hours but not for the entire day.

Roscoe PD is reminding residents that if they have an emergency that requires immediate assistance that they should call 911.