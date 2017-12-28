Roscoe Police Department to have scheduled power outage

Roscoe Police Department has issued a warning to residents if they try to call into the station tomorrow.
As construction on the station continues, a planned power outage is set to occur starting at 6 AM. Roscoe PD has a backup number residents can call that will put them in touch with an officer. That number is 815-282-2600. The outage is expected to last a few hours but not for the entire day.
Roscoe PD is reminding residents that if they have an emergency that requires immediate assistance that they should call 911.
Can't Find Something?
WREX
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WREX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.