Man dies after car crash in McHenry on Tuesday

A young man is dead after a car crash in McHenry on Tuesday.

Authorities responded to a crash on Illinois Route 120 around 12:30 in the morning. When they arrived on scene, officers say they found two people inside of the car. Both were transported to a local hospital. The passenger, Jose Louis Ortiz Reyes was pronounced dead. No information is available about the driver of the vehicle. A toxicology test is pending.

