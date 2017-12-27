Talcott Building evacuated by Rockford Fire after carbon monoxid - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

Talcott Building evacuated by Rockford Fire after carbon monoxide scare

ROCKFORD (WREX) -

A scary moment unfolded today for employees at the Talcott Building on West State Street.
 

Rockford fire responded to a call of high carbon monoxide levels on floors 6 through 12 in the building. As a precaution the building was evacuated and all employees were moved to Stewart Square to keep warm.

Rockford fire department later determined that the source of the carbon monoxide was the building's boiler unit. Building maintenance staff members were on hand to fix the problem.

No one was injured during the incident. 

