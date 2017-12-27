Winnebago Co. Animal Services issues pet safety warning

Winnebago County Animal Services is reminding pet owners to take extra care when letting pets outside while the weather outside remains cold.

Animal Services says short haired animals should be kept out of the wind at all costs. Animals with short hair have a higher risk for frostbite in their ears, paws and tails.

"If your dog goes outside, make sure you keep em out of the wind and everything like that. Because they're prone, their ears, their paws, their tails, they're prone to frostbite just like we are." said Donna Apgar from Winnebago Co. animal Services.

Long haired animals aren't safe either but are more equipped to handle these temps due to thicker fur.

Officials say no matter the type of fur on the animal or kind of animal, owners should be sure they get back inside or out of the wind as quickly as possible.