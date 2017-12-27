Hospital officials advise extreme caution when dealing with cold weather

Officials in local hospitals are warning people to take the proper precautions when it comes to these extreme temperatures.

While doctors say they typically see most cases of frostbite and hypothermia at night, even brief exposure to the wind and cold temps can cause problems that could put you in the hospital.

Frostbite can occur on exposed skin in less than 30 minutes.

"Even short term exposure. When you're getting this degree like you know, negative 10, negative 15, negative 20 wind chill even real short term exposure of like bare skin and you can start to get frostbite. You can start to get early stages pretty easily." said Zachary Hathway a physician's assistant at SwedishAmerican Hospital.

Hathway says limiting your time outside if possible, staying dry, and wearing multiple layers of clothing can all help you avoid health problems caused by the cold.