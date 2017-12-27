Rockford sees increase in airbnb business

When Laura McgGarragan opened her airbnb two years ago, she didn't know what to expect.

"I thought, you know I'm going to try that, and I happened to have extra furniture, and I was able to furnish it right away, took some pictures with my iPhone and immediately got a guest," said McGarragan.

Now, McGarragan says she doubled the income from her two apartments and is looking to add a another bedroom.

"It's been fantastic. I've met so many nice people," she said.

Airbnb is a home-hospitality service in which people can rent their own home or space for short or long-term stays.

According to the company, Rockford airbnbs welcomed 2,200 guests in 2017, bringing in around $300,000 to local owners.

Success that owners attribute to the unique experience of airbnb.

"They rave about their experience in Rockford, their experience going to city market, their experience going to restaurants down the block. They have a completely different perspective of Rockford," said Rockford airbnb owner Sandi Cohn.

And despite concerns that airbnbs may compete with hotels in the area, data shows both industries are growing.

According to the latest report from the Rockford Area Convention and Visitors Bureau, more than half a million hotel rooms were booked in 2017. That's the highest demand the city's seen in the past three years.

Most of the hotels as you know are on the east side of the city and there's a lot happening downtown, so we get people who want to be downtown.

The RACVB says the success of airbnb shows a need for a variety of options for tourists in the area. And expects to see the industry continue to grow into 2018.

The city of Rockford imposed a 5 percent tourism tax on airbnbs this fall. So far, airbnb owners we spoke to say they have not seen any impact from the extra fees.

