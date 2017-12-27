Light snow falls Thursday as warmer weather arrives

The Stateline gets a break from the harsh cold for Thursday and Friday, but it comes with a cost: light snow showers will make the morning and evening drives between work and home slippery.

Snow falls in two rounds Thursday. The first arrives between 6-8 am, with amounts staying under 1/2". However, since it's so cold, any snow that falls will accumulate on the roads, so be careful. We'll get a break from the snow during the late morning and early afternoon.

The 2nd rounds moves through between 3 pm and 7 pm. This round could be a little heavier, with 1/2" to 1" falling. Since this will be during the evening drive home, be ready to go slow!

For snow totals, 1/2" or less will fall along and south of I-88. Between I-88 and US 20, 1/2" to 1" of snow is possible. Finally, north of US 20, including Rockford, 1" to 1 1/2" of snow looks to fall between the 2 rounds. The highest totals will occur in southern Wisconsin.

Bitter cold and light snow are going to be featured a lot in the last few days of 2017. Flurries may pop up Friday, with more flurries possible on Sunday. Temperatures go from the teens for Thursday and Friday to the single digits for Saturday through the start of the new year. Plan on needing plenty of warm clothing and a cozy place to ring in 2018!

- Chief Meteorologist Alex Kirchner