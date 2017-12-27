New Illinois Laws: From breastfeeding to a new state exercise

ROCKFORD (WREX) -
We have a list of new laws in Illinois that go into affect Jan. 1, and some of them could affect you.
- A new law aims to help entrepreneurs. It establishes a grant program in Illinois that will provide money to low-income people on public aid who are interested in starting a business.
- Another new law allows motorists to pass bicyclists in no passing zones and allows bicyclists to ride on the shoulder.
- Illinoisans will be able to change their sex designation on their birth certificate without undergoing a gender transition.
- This next law will affect schools in the state. After Jan. 1, public and charter schools must have reasonable breastfeeding accommodations for students.
- Any crime committed on the grounds of a religious facility could be deemed a hate crime.
- Illinois already has a state bird and song. Now it has a state exercise. It's cycling.
A list of more new laws going into effect Jan. 1 can be found here.