New Illinois Laws: From breastfeeding to a new state exercise

We have a list of new laws in Illinois that go into affect Jan. 1, and some of them could affect you.

A new law aims to help entrepreneurs. It establishes a grant program in Illinois that will provide money to low-income people on public aid who are interested in starting a business.

Another new law allows motorists to pass bicyclists in no passing zones and allows bicyclists to ride on the shoulder.

Illinoisans will be able to change their sex designation on their birth certificate without undergoing a gender transition.

This next law will affect schools in the state. After Jan. 1, public and charter schools must have reasonable breastfeeding accommodations for students.

Any crime committed on the grounds of a religious facility could be deemed a hate crime.

Illinois already has a state bird and song. Now it has a state exercise. It's cycling.

