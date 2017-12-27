Blackhawks Recall Glass, Kampf from IceHogs after Crawford Put on I.R.

The Chicago Blackhawks announced that they have recalled forward David Kampf and goaltender Jeff Glass from the Rockford IceHogs. In addition, the IceHogs have recalled goaltender Matt Tomkins from their ECHL affiliate, the Indy Fuel.

Corey Crawford's move to injured reserve spurred on the roster moves - it is his second stint on I.R. this month with a lower-body injury.

Glass is 10-4-2 with a 2.60 GAA and .917 save percentage in 18 appearances this season. He has allowed two or fewer goals in seven of his last eight appearances and is ninth in the AHL with a 1.95 GAA over that span since Dec. 2.

Kampf made his North American professional debut with the IceHogs this season and has amassed 7g-10a-17pts in 30 AHL games. He has collected seven points (3g, 4a) over his last seven contests and has scored a goal in each of his last two tilts.

Tomkins, 23, made his pro debut with the Fuel on Oct. 21 and has since gone 4-3-0 with a 2.73 GAA and .931 save percentage in eight appearances. The netminder was named the CCM/ECHL Goaltender of the Week for the period of Dec. 4-10 after leading Indy to back-to-back wins with a 1.50 GAA and .967 save percentage against Wheeling and Wichita.

The Rockford IceHogs return to the BMO Harris Bank Center to host the Iowa Wild on Friday, Dec. 29. The first 2,500 fans in attendance Friday will receive a free IceHogs fleece blanket, courtesy of Dental Dimensions.