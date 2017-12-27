Two Dixon men arrested for allegedly dealing cocaine

Two people are in jail for allegedly dealing cocaine, as part of a months-long drug investigation spreading from Lee to Winnebago Counties.

Ryan Proell, 35, of Dixon faces 5 charges, all for selling cocaine and Roque Romero, 34, of Dixon, faces 2 charges for selling cocaine, according to Dixon Police Department.

Officials said several people have been arrested over the last four months for selling cocaine in the Dixon and Lee County area. Proell and Romero were also allegedly selling cocaine in Winnebago County. More than 60 grams of cocaine was seized as a results of the investigations.