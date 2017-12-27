Sheriff: 17-year-old boy accidentally fatally shot cousin - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

Sheriff: 17-year-old boy accidentally fatally shot cousin

Posted:
By The Associated Press
WILMINGTON, Ill. (AP) -

Authorities say a 15-year-old boy was accidentally fatally shot by his 17-year-old cousin at a house attached to a church in Wilmington.

The Will County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday that the teens were in a bedroom in a residence connected to the Christian Faith Center late Tuesday when they thought they heard someone trying to break into the church. The sheriff's office says the older boy had a rifle retrieved from a closet when he tripped and fell.

Officials say the rifle accidentally discharged, striking the younger boy who died at a Kankakee hospital early Wednesday. Sheriff's officials say detectives questioned the 17-year-old boy, who wasn't charged. Authorities say the pastor legally owned the rifle.

Sheriff Mike Kelley called it a "tragic accident."

Wilmington is southwest of Chicago. The boys' identities weren't released.

