Police investigate two gun store break-ins overnight

UPDATE: Loves Park Police Department are looking for two suspects who broke into two gun stores late Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning.

According to police, at least two suspects stole guns from Kap Guns Inc. in a light-colored mini-van that could be a Dodge Caravan. Kap Guns is checking its inventory to figure out which guns were stolen.

Police are looking for a light-colored Dodge Caravan that was also used during burglary at Kap Guns on Friday, Dec. 15, around 4 a.m. The vehicle was stolen out of Rockford, according to police. The the time of the burglary the license plate number was #288310, with a handicap symbol on the plate.

Loves Park Police and agents with the Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms Bureau is investigating the break-ins.

Police are investigating after two gun stores were broken in to overnight in Loves Park.

Loves Park Police say Gilmore's Guns, 4883 Torque Dr, Loves Park, IL 61111, was broken into around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday and Kap Guns Inc., 7307 Edward Dr, Loves Park, IL 61111, was broken into around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Items were taken out of Kap Guns but it's not clear yet what those items were and if they were firearms, according to Loves Park Police. Officials could not say at this time if items were taken out of Gilmore's Guns.

Back in May, Kelvin Culps, 20, of Dolton, allegedly broke into Kap Guns and stole 12 firearms.

The break-ins are under investigation.