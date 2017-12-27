With bitterly cold weather conditions persisting for much of the week, it's important to know the dangers associated with extreme cold temperatures. With subzero temperatures and wind chills, hypothermia and frostbite are a concern.

Hypothermia occurs when your body temperature drops to less than 95 degrees Fahrenheit. This condition can be fatal. Look out for signs of hypothermia, which include uncontrollable shivering, memory loss, disorientation, incoherence, slurred speech, drowsiness, and apparent exhaustion. In the case of hypothermia, a person's extremities are excessively cold, like the head, hands, and feet. That's why it is important to warm a person slowly, starting at the body core if they have hypothermia. Warming the arms and legs first will drive the cold blood to the heart and can lead to heart failure.

Frostbite is damage to body tissue caused by extreme cold. With a wind chill of -20 degree Fahrenheit, frostbite can happen in just 30 minutes. Frostbite causes a loss of feeling and white or pale appearance, usually in extremities. If you get frostbite, slowly rewarm the affected skin. The key here is slowly, because heating to fast or with something too hot can cause burning or damage.

Extreme cold can be particularly dangerous to people over the age of 60 and it is also possible to get cold related injuries in the home.

Make sure to dress appropriately for the extreme cold this week. This means extra layers, a warm hat, face mask, glove, and water proof boots. The key is covering any exposed skin to prevent frostbite and keep the core of your body warm to prevent hypothermia. Keep your home heated and drink warm beverages.

More subzero temperatures are on the extended forecast. Stay warm and stay safe folks!

-Meteorologist Viki Knapp