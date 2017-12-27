Woman who died in car fire may have been disoriented - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

Woman who died in car fire may have been disoriented

Posted:
By The Associated Press
(KAUKAUNA, Wis. (AP) -

Police in Wisconsin say an elderly woman whose charred remains were found in her car may have caused a fire when she became disoriented and drove over railroad tracks.
   Kaukauna police say it could take weeks to confirm the identity of the woman officers found Saturday after reports of a fire.
   WLUK-TV reports Tuesday that police said interviews with witnesses led investigators to believe the woman mistook the railroad tracks for the roadway. Investigators say it's possible the fire started after the car's tires were flattened and caused sparking between the wheels and tracks.
   Police say they found the woman's skeletal remains after extinguishing the fire.
 

