Rockford man robbed in his apartment building

A man was robbed in his apartment building in Rockford Tuesday evening.
Officials say it happened at the 600 block of St. Louis Avenue just after 5 pm.
The victim was approached from behind by two black males, both armed with a gun.
The suspects pulled the victim down, took his belongings, and then ran away.
No injuries were reported.
