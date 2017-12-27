Rockford man robbed in his apartment building - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

Rockford man robbed in his apartment building

Posted:
ROCKFORD (WREX) -

A man was robbed in his apartment building in Rockford Tuesday evening.

Officials say it happened at the 600 block of St. Louis Avenue just after 5 pm.

The victim was approached from behind by two black males, both armed with a gun. 

The suspects pulled the victim down, took his belongings, and then ran away.

No injuries were reported. 

