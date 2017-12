The number of deaths on Illinois roadways was slightly down this year as compared to last year. That's according to the 2017 report from IDOT.

The fatal crash data for 2017 reports there were 973 fatal crashes and 1,061 fatalities. That number is down from the 2016 report where there were 1,071 fatalities on the road.

According to the report it included both drivers and passengers as well as pedestrians.