Local ice rink offers indoor alternative to a winter activity

Ice skating is a common winter activity but with it being so cold outside a local ice rink is urging locals to come inside.

Carlson Ice Arena holds its public skate for 4 hours a day for families and locals looking for a way to stay active while also staying somewhat warm this time of year. Staff says no matter the temperature, this is their busiest time due to the holidays and school breaks.

"It is a bit warmer in the rink. So a lot of people still wanna do the winter activities but they wanna do it in a little warmer climate so they're able to come out and skate." Said Emily Johnson, an office assistant at Carlson Ice Arena.

If you want to skate with the family there are family fun days that run through April 29th from 1-3 pm.